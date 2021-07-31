Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,502 Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Just Eat Takeaway.com worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 55,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 39,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Just Eat Takeaway.com’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $408,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,041.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,134,038 in the last 90 days.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.