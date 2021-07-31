Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,078 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,768,000 after purchasing an additional 512,663 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,650,000 after buying an additional 1,736,918 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in The New York Times by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after buying an additional 1,667,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The New York Times by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,449,000 after acquiring an additional 248,418 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The New York Times by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,558,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,943,000 after acquiring an additional 362,811 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE NYT opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

