Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 415 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after acquiring an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $73,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

NYSE AFG opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

