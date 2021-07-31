Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -7.03. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $408,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $285,571.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $285,571.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,333 shares of company stock worth $2,903,922. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,592 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 126,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 422,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 378,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.