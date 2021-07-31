PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20. PPG Industries reported earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.52. 1,297,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,233. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

