Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $85.01, but opened at $90.00. Power Integrations shares last traded at $93.66, with a volume of 7,507 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Power Integrations by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Power Integrations by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

