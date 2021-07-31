Power Integrations, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Power Integrations has raised its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.