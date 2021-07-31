Power Integrations, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
Power Integrations has raised its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of POWI stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.
In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
