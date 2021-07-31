Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,689,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $12.37.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC lowered Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.