Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.460-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $462.14.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $477.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,731. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.79. Pool has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $484.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pool will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,211 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,946 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

