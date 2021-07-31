Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $145.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.07.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris stock opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Polaris by 2,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 816.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after purchasing an additional 377,256 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,881.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after buying an additional 291,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $31,147,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.