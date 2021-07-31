Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $99,000 Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.24 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.32.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.