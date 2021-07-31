PIXEL 24 Hour Volume Reaches $56.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.78 million and $56.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,194.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.91 or 0.01345730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00344025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00071083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003341 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

