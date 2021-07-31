Piper Sandler Weighs in on German American Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for German American Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

