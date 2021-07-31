Piper Sandler Comments on Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

