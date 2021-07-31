Piper Sandler Comments on Apple Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.14. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

