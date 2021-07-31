Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RBB Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.63.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on RBB Bancorp from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

