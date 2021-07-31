Piper Sandler Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,034.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $21.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $24.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $23.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $26.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $24.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $26.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $100.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $114.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $130.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $147.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,001.10.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,704.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,553.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 96.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

