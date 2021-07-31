Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POGS remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Friday. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17. Pioneer Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.41.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

