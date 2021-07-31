Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:POGS remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Friday. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17. Pioneer Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.41.
Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile
