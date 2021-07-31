Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.35.

Pinterest stock traded down $13.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 76,475,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148,498. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $4,149,089.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,089.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 867.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 352.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 938,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,875,000 after purchasing an additional 731,562 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

