Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.35.

PINS opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

