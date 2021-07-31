PHSC plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:PHSC)

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON PHSC remained flat at $GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 million and a PE ratio of -75.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.79. PHSC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24 ($0.31).

Get PHSC alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen A. King sold 100,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £20,175 ($26,358.77).

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.