Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PHVS stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $17.77. 2,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,391. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharvaris stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

