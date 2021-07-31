Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $49.00 at SVB Leerink

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

