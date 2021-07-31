Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Decreased by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 183,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 84,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,071,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,528,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,035,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.86. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

