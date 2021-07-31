Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Update

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGAS opened at $0.08 on Friday. Petrogress has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Petrogress

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The company engages in the refining of crude oil into petroleum products, marketing of crude oil and the refined products; marine and land transportation, marketing, and retailing of gas oil, naphtha, fuels, and lubricants.

