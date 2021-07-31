Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAIC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,965,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 764,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 242,673 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Petra Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Petra Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

