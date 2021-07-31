Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.77.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

