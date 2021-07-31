Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.21.

NYSE:PNR opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 541,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

