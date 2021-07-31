Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.50. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $93.45.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.43.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.