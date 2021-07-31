Pendal Group Limited Sells 816 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pendal Group Limited cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,793 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

