Pendal Group Limited Sells 144 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after acquiring an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.72.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $173.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

