Pendal Group Limited Purchases 1,267 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 39.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $665,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 161.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 58,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 186.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 619,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,703,000 after buying an additional 403,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.15.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

