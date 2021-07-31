Pendal Group Limited Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $56.06 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of -373.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

