Pendal Group Limited Has $862,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $121.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

