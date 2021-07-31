Pendal Group Limited Has $759,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Chewy were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Chewy by 439.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

In other Chewy news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 249,899 shares of company stock worth $19,088,529 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $83.70 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.68.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

