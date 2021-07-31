Pendal Group Limited Buys Shares of 6,606 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 142,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,385,000 after acquiring an additional 279,636 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,077,000 after acquiring an additional 68,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,019,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,117,000 after acquiring an additional 260,303 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

HLT stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $136.89. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

