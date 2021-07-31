Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $1,141,218.75 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 13,478 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $594,649.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40.

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,052,531.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $2,367,825.84.

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $118.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

