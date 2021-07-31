Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 70.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 134,760 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 36,842 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,406,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after buying an additional 1,016,158 shares during the last quarter.

PEB opened at $22.49 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

