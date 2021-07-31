PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 97.04% and a net margin of 42.24%.

PBFX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,603. The stock has a market cap of $851.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBFX shares. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $632,189.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.