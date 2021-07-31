PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.070-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.700 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.25.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $7.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.53. 11,693,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $323.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

