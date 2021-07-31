Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 44.59%.

PTEN stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,904. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

