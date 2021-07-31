Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 950 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,944. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $205.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

