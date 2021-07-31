Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 6,509 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.7% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $120.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,688,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,351. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.12. The company has a market cap of $214.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

