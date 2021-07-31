Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,364,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,510. The company has a market capitalization of $264.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.47. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.