Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,404,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,298. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

