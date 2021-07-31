PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSSR remained flat at $$0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 694. PASSUR Aerospace has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.05.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. It also involves in owning and operating the commercial passive radar network which updates flight tracks. The company was founded by John R.

