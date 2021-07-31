PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PSSR remained flat at $$0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 694. PASSUR Aerospace has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.05.
PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile
