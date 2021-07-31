Particl (PART) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Particl has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market cap of $16.05 million and approximately $2,483.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003504 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00236592 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,423,174 coins and its circulating supply is 11,398,517 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

