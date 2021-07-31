Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsons from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Parsons has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

NYSE:PSN opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.63. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Parsons by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,640,000 after purchasing an additional 515,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Parsons by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,355,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,243,000 after purchasing an additional 90,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after purchasing an additional 82,280 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter valued at about $75,889,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parsons by 39.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after purchasing an additional 281,198 shares in the last quarter.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

