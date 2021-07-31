Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9,551.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 171,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 169,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,994 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,287,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,236,000 after acquiring an additional 919,415 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

PK opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

