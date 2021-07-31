Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$20.76. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$20.50, with a volume of 633,547 shares.

PXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$281.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.5000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

